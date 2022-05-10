The Marshall News Messenger has welcomed a new addition to its staff this week, hiring Sadiq King, a 29-year-old alumnus of Wiley College as the staff’s newest reporter.
In this new role, King will be writing news and feature stories, conducting interviews, snapping photos and editing for both the Kilgore News Herald and the Marshall News Messenger.
This is familiar territory, King said, as he graduated from Wiley College with a degree in mass communications. King also conducts interviews and takes photos of local and up-coming artists for his rising performing arts brand “NuPyramid Productions.”
He also serves remotely as the artistic director and educator for a Delaware-based non-profit organization named Afri-Female Institute Inc., which provides programs and assistance to at-risk children and their families.
“I’m honored to cover the county that’s helped me grow from a young, wide-eyed boy to a young, well-versed and refined man” King said. “This town has so much history and love and community in it that I only hope I can help shine a light on the best stories and the most informative stories that bring the community closer together.”
Originally from Camden, New Jersey, King studied performing arts his entire life, beginning in middle school and continuing through today. From attending the drama school of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia to bringing his talents to Marshall as a member of the ‘Great Debaters” of Wiley College, King has spent his time delivering important information in many different forms.
King left family and friends back home to chase his dreams in media and print. He comes from a family of eight, and is the oldest child.
Before graduating in 2011 from the creative and performing arts high school in Camden, he studied with college students at the University of The Arts. He then enrolled in Wiley College and become a major member on the debate team, where he collected many awards for researching and presenting dramatic interpretations of very important articles and literature.
King then became the vice president of the Mass Communications Club and subsequently its president. He graduated from Wiley in 2018, when he then became the artistic director of the nonprofit, Afri-Female Institute Inc. During this time, he began building his own media platform in NuPyramid.
In his spare time, King enjoys writing scripts, watching live performances and exploring the country roads of Texas. He’s learning and practicing the law of attraction and likes to perform monologues and host events whenever he can.
He’s always looking to find a good story to write up.
“I’m going to be covering the stories Marshall is most interested in; help us come together and help us stay together,” King said. “If you have an interesting story suggestion, big or small please contact me. My email is scooper@marshallnewsmessenger.com.”