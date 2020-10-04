Thanks to new orders by Governor Greg Abbott, local nursing homes now have the ability to open up their doors to residents friends and family members as essential care givers.
Now, instead of speaking through windows or behind plexiglass screens, two essential care givers for each resident are able to visit their loved ones in their rooms, and hug them for the first time in over six months.
The new policy does come with new rules, with each essential care giver required to provide a negative COVID-19 test from within 14 days prior to the visit, and undergoing a series of training before being allowed within the facilities. Designated caregivers will not be required to maintain physical distancing, though only one caregiver can visit a resident at a time.
Facilities are required to train essential caregivers on the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other infection control measures. Proper face covering must be used at all times during these scheduled visits.
Abbott previously said that this new policy is a way to help ensure family and friends of residents can be sure that their physical, social, and emotional needs are being met.
For general visitors who are not a designated essential caregiver, these updated emergency rules will allow approved facilities to schedule outdoor no contact visits, open window visits, or indoor visitation with the use of plexiglass safety barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Physical contact between residents and general visitors is still not permitted.
Oakwood House Director Brooke Collier said that the facility is working on integrating the new policy, and will allow all essential care givers to have one visit, for one hour per week.
Essential care givers can be determined by the resident or the family, according to Collier, and once they go through all of the required training they will be able to schedule visits with one caregiver per visit.
“I cannot wait to see it,” Collier said. “This is absolutely a step in the right director as long as we do it right.”
Heritage House Director Kym Miller said that the nursing home is also working to open up to essential care givers, but are not opening it up to all residents right away.
Miller said that residents who are suffering more severely from weight loss and depression, along with other mental and physical health needs, will be the first to have their families contacted about the policy change.
She said that since the facility has not been COVID negative for over 14 days that they still need to remain very cautious about who is able to enter and exit the facility.
“I have spoken to the majority of our residents and they are very excited,” Miller said. “It is so important to have the family members there to assist with the physical and emotional needs of the residents.”
Marshall Manor administrator Julie Wyatt said that they had their first essential care visit at the facility this week, and that more families are welcome to sign up with the new visitation policies.
She said that the facility has set up scheduled meetings for essential care givers in 30 minute increments, which can be extended based on other available meeting slots, while still leaving time to sanitize the meeting are before the next visit.
“The safety and welfare of our residents and staff is always our main concern,” Wyatt said. “This will have a huge impact on our residents, to see each other and to be in the same room will help improve their overall mental and emotional health.”
Wyatt said that it has even had an impact on the staff, who is excited to see more people coming to the facility, even if they have to stay six feet away from them.
“For the first they have something to look forward to, which is so important, even just once a week they know someone is going to come by,” she said.
Community members determined to be essential care givers can check their local health officials to get information on where to be tested.