The Marshall Police Department hosted a tabletop exercise Tuesday morning at Memorial City Hall. The purpose of the exercise was to ensure a coordinated response and training with community partners, the Marshall Police Department said.
Participating organizations included the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department, City of Marshall Emergency Management, Marshall ISD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall, along with area public and private schools, colleges and universities.
“This tabletop exercise is a preparatory tool so that all of the different organizations that respond to and deal with an active shooter incident understand their role,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “Working through a scenario like this helps us to identify any holes in our planning and identifies potential needs in moving forward. We hope an event like an active shooter never happens again. However, it is critical that we are prepared and fully trained to respond. We are grateful to all of the stakeholders that participated and assisted us in strengthening the city’s and district’s preparation.”
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said student and staff safety is “the most important aspect of our jobs.”
“This type of exercise helps those who respond in the event of an emergency talk through the steps to help us improve our plan,” she said. “This type of communication helps build stronger partnerships among our districts in Harrison County and our first responders. We hope these plans never have to be put into place, but we must also be prepared in case an emergency, of any kind, occurs.”