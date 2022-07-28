Marshall PD applies for grant to fund license plate readers (copy)
The Marshall Police Department is pictured.

 News Messenger File Photo

The Marshall Police Department hosted a tabletop exercise Tuesday morning at Memorial City Hall. The purpose of the exercise was to ensure a coordinated response and training with community partners, the Marshall Police Department said.

Participating organizations included the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department, City of Marshall Emergency Management, Marshall ISD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall, along with area public and private schools, colleges and universities.

