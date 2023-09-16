A number of Marshall city councilmembers requested that city finance staff look into altering the 2024 proposed budget, with a goal of raising the cost of living adjustment from five percent to five percent.
Councilmember’s Reba Godfrey and Leo Morris spoke in favor of making budget cuts to other areas of the budget in order to increase the revenue spent on cost of living for all city staff members.
Godfrey expressed an interest in being competitive with Longview, whose city council she stated proposed a five percent cost of living adjustment, as well as the need to recruit and retain quality staff throughout the city.
Morris also supported the idea, citing how lower paid employees would see a less than 50 cent raise on their hourly rate with a three percent increase.
Other councilmembers, including Amanda Abraham and Mayor Amy Ware, expressed concern over raising wages too rapidly at the expense of other budgeted items. Abraham also encouraged council not to compare themselves to Longview, a city which has a higher tax rate and more community members that make up its population, and therefore a higher budgeted income every year.
Both Ware and Abraham spoke in favor of increasing employee wages and being competitive within the job market, but also stated that the city could not raise wages all at once without sacrificing other areas of development.
The budget itself was presented as balanced, with over $26 million in expected revenue and balanced expenditures. The budgets total revenue is increased from the last year by just over $1 million.
The majority of the revenue planned in the proposed 2024 budget comes from city’s sales tax and then property taxes, followed by several of other fees.
The city’s expenditures are broken down by department, with 25 percent allocated to the Marshall Police Department and 20 percent allocated to the Marshall Fire Department and Public Works.
The city’s water and sewer fund is expected to have over $10 million in revenue, with proposed balance expenditures for the 2024 budget. The majority of the funds for the budget come from the sale of water and sewer usages within the city.
Other funds within the city come to a total of $9 million, with an equally balance expenditures. Finance staff did comment that it looks like the street improvement fund has depleted since last year, but rather that that was only a portion of the funds for that project, with the remainder within the general fund.
Highlights from the budget included the hiring of a full time events and facilities monitor at Memorial City Hall, as well as the addition of a new Animal Control Officer for the city and a new code enforcement and health inspector dual position.
Tax Rate
The city also conducted a public hearing on the tax rate for the 2024 year, with the same proposed tax rate at .565 per 100 valuation as the previous year.
The rate includes the maintenance and operating tax rate of .47 percent and the debt services or I&S rate of .08 percent, which combined make up the total tax rate within the city. The break down between the two rates also remained the same from the previous year.
This does mean, however, that citizens will see an increase to their taxes due to the average home increasing its property value by around $10 million in the past year.
This means that a house previously valued around $80,000 will now be valued around $90,000, and see an increase in their yearly tax rate by over $50.
No community members came forward to speak during the public hearing regarding the proposed tax rate.
The city will host a second public hearing on both the tax rate and the proposed budget during the next regularly scheduled city meeting. At that time council will have the ability to finalize and approved both the budget and the tax rate for 2024.