The city received an update this past week from Public Works Director Eric Powell on how planned projects funded by $9 million in COVID-19 relief monies are progressing.
To date, the city has spent about half of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, just over $4 million, according to Powell, who said that Marshall is required to have the full $9 million encumbered by the end of 2024.
The city initially broke projects down into five categories, including waste water treatment plant, water main improvements, waste water lift station, water production facility and the sanitary sewer system.
Powell said that so far the largest of the plans involved the waste water treatment plant, including the completed instillation of mechanical bar screens at the plant.
Public Works is also in the process of taking out bids for a project regarding the lab operations building on the property, with Powell stating the approval for project bids will likely come to council in June.
“We are hoping to have that project up and running and break ground on that in the next 90 days,” he said.
Other repairs to the plant, including pump repairs and replacement, were made with the funds as well, which have brought the total spent thus far to almost $2 million. Powell added that the city initially budgeted $4 million for this section of projects.
Powell also outlined projects regarding water main improvements in Marshall, which thus far have added up to about $900,000.
These projects include the addition of water mains where there were previously none in the city, including on Harris Street.
Projects also include the ongoing 2-inch water main replacement project, which is tied into the city’s streetscaping project annually.
“That’s going to be a big focus moving forward as it ties into the street improvement program,” Powell said, explaining that as the city replaces 2-inch water main, they will go in and repave the streets as needed.
For the waste water lift station, the city is working on one main project, the creation of a gravity system at the East End LS.
Powell said that the project would eliminate the “biggest problem the city has had since I got here and before that” when it comes to waste water treatment.
The public works department also commissioned the creation of a master plan for ongoing city waste water treatment projects, and completed a number of other minor repairs to the station.
Thus far staff, has spent just over $1 million on projects through ARPA funds.
Regarding the water production facility, staff has already worked to replace old chemical feed pumps at the facility. Additional projects include the updating of VFD controls, and plans to hire an outside company to remove silt and sediment build up at the facility.
Powell said that the removal project will likely take place in August or September this year.
Water production facility costs have totaled slightly over $160,000 thus far.
No definitive projects were presented to council regarding the sanitary sewer system, though Powell said that staff has three projects in design phase.
He added that sanitary system projects require more engineering and design elements, and therefore often take more time to plan than other project works projects.
“Were moving aggressively and we are moving fast, we have a lot of projects that have been identified that need fixed, so we are not lacking for effort,” Powell said.