The Marshall community has big plans for 2023, with a full list of city events presented and approved by councilmembers during Thursday’s regular council meeting.
Economic Development Manager LeAnne White presented on the items to councilmembers during the meeting, outlining plans for city-run events throughout the year.
The first event outlines by White and planned by the city will be taking place on St. Patrick’s Day, and will be a silent disco held at Telegraph Park in downtown Marshall. The event will include a mocktail bar provided by Blue Frog and other businesses, including Bubble Bar ETX, setting up for the event.
“We are just so excited about it,” White said, “It’s going to be totally unique for Marshall.”
Additional new events including a Art, Beer and Wine market planned for July 4, more plans for Texas Sounds International, and other items were also added the calendar of events for the city this year, along with a number of additions to regular city planned events.
“Tourism and economic development has gone through many changes, and we are looking to bring some fun to Marshall and bring tourism as well as entertainment,” White said.
For 2023 Wonderland of Lights, White said that the city is planning to host a festival of trees, where local businesses are able to purchase and decorate a tree to be on display at the Marshall Convention Center. The event will end with a gala, where community members will be able to purchase the decorated trees in an auction to benefit the Harrison County Boys and Girls Club. Plans to expand next years Texas Sounds International County Music competition is also in the works.
Memorial City Hall
During Thursday’s meeting, council also heard a report regarding a recent survey taken in the Marshall community regarding what types of performances they would like to see at Memorial City Hall.
Over 50 percent of respondees said that they performed performances of Broadway shows or musicals, as well as blues, rock and pop musical style performances.
Additionally, survey responses indicated that the community was less inclined to purchase season tickets to the performance center, and on average attended one to two shows at MCH per season. Over 80 percent of responses also indicated very satisfied or simply, satisfied responses to the performance centers recent shows, as well as indicating that the performances were high quality.
A list of potential performances, suggested by the community, was also presented during the meeting.
Glenn Barnhart, director of Memorial City Hall, stated that the survey had about 30 percent response rate with 1,300 surveys sent out to the public. The majority of those who responded to the surveys were 65 years old or older.
Barnhart also stated that in the past season the performance center made $12,226 from its show series and special events, and additional $52,877 through rentals, totaling $65,103 for the city in the past year.