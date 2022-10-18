The Marshall City Council officially approved an ordinance amendment aimed to allow mobile food vendors limited operation in downtown Marshall, as well as offered clarification to where and when food trucks can operate in the city, at their Thursday meeting.
The original ordinance, which according to Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson was proposed exactly three years to the day that the amendment was passed, banned mobile food vendors from downtown Marshall completely.
Johnson presented on the proposed changes alongside Fire Chief Reggie Cooper and City Health Inspector Olivia Cuenca.
“As food trucks are being utilized more in Marshall, there is a need to incorporate them safely,” Johnson said, “This allows food trucks in Marshall a more clear understanding of requirements and expectations.”
Changes from the original ordinance include a restriction on mobile vendors from parking in one commercially zoned lot for more than 10 hours straight on a given day, whereas before restrictions limited vendors from being in the same location for more than five days in a row.
The ordinance also adds restrictions for mobile food vendors to be sure that they do not impede traffic in congested areas in Marshall, and only allows vendors to operate in downtown during specific hours Monday through Friday between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and midnight, and 8 to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The ordinance also outlines specific exemptions from the 10 hour stationary rule, as well as defines exactly what a stationary mobile food vendor is, and what is considered the downtown area.
Cooper presented to council on how the Marshall Fire Department and the Fire Marshal are working together to inspect and ensure the safety of vendors and citizens through enforcement of city code and state law.
“We want to be sure we are good neighbors,” Cooper said.
Permits are still mandatory for mobile food vendors to operate in Marshall, and applications require inspections and approval by the city health inspector, as well as a fully detailed plan about where the vendor will be parked, for how long, what they will serve, and with full consent from surrounding businesses.
“I feel this newly revised document is suitable to replace our current ordinance,” Johnson said.
Before the ordinance presentation Dr. Blair Blackburn, President of East Texas Baptist University, brought a number of concerns to council on the ordinance, and the affects it will have on the downtown area.
“Because the proposal was not made available to the public prior the October 13 City Council Meeting, we sought clarity on issues related to permissible locations, hours of operation, health and safety regulations, and sanitation standards,” Blackburn said.
A number of the concerns Blackburn brought to council were regarding health and safety regulations for the mobile food vendors, as well as concerns over noise and litter pollution that may result from having food trucks downtown.
Additionally, concerns over damage that may be done to the historical bricks that make up the streets of downtown Marshall, and the obstruction of the look and feel of the historical downtown were also brought up as concerns.
Cuenca explained during the meeting that is was her job to inspect all mobile food vendors who apply to be positioned in downtown Marshall. She stated that all mobile food units are required under state law to follow the same health and safety standards as a brick and mortar restaurant, and that she inspects all of the vehicles before they are allowed to operate in the city.
She also stated that the use of a mobile unit limits what menu items vendors can sell, and that she requires menus ahead of time to be sure standards are being met, as well as receipts for waste and grease dumping to be sure that vendors are safely and legally disposing of food waste products.
A few questions proposed by Blackburn during the meeting were not addressed, including whether allowing food vendors downtown in specific areas during a specific time essentially create a standing food related business operation, and whether the city has considered noise pollution and issues with generator exhaust from diesel fuel, and the affects both may have on downtown businesses.
Blackburn also asked council whether there would be any consideration to adding additional staff to the city health department to help meet the rise in demand for inspections.