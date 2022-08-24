The Marshall Police Department will move forward on a project to add an automated license plate recognition system (ALPR) within the city after its request was approved at a recent city council meeting.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth had presented previously to council on the program, which included the application of $20,000 in grant funds for the new system that was approved unanimously in June.
Grant funds were applied for through the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority auxiliary grant, though the grant would not cover the full cost of the new system, which is estimated to be at $34,150.
Approval at the last city meeting allowed for the police department staff to move forward with the purchase of 11 fixed pole mounted ALPR system cameras through an agreement with Flock Safety Incorporated. The agreement includes the acquisition, instillation, monitoring and maintenance of the cameras through Flock Safety Inc.
Carruth explained previously that the license plate readers will not be used to detect traffic violations, but rather as a tool that logs and stores licenses plates that pass the camera on Marshall roads for a 30-day period.
He stated that the device does not include facial recognition software, nor does it store any personal information about individuals. The system just gathers information about cars and license plate numbers and stores the data for 30 days, after which it automatically deletes.
Carruth said that this will allow the department to easily track stolen vehicles, quickly gather information in abduction cases, and even track vehicles that may be seen fleeing from the scene of a crime.
The system also allows officers to put in vehicle parameters, even lacking a specific license plate number, to locate a vehicle of interest in Marshall city limits.