Councilmembers unanimously approved recommended fund distribution for the 2022 Community Development Block grant funds during Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
The total proposed distribution of funds is $362,125, broken down with $50,750 dedicated to public service, $72,425 designated to administrative funds and $238,950 dedicated to non-administrative funds.
Recommendations for distribution of funds for public service include The Boys and Girls Club, which received $16,250; the Mission Marshall food pantry, which received $12,000; the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council, which received $6,000; Communities in Schools, which received $10,000; neighborhood clean-ups, which received $6,500; the Tracy Andrus Foundation, which received $40,000; and North East Texas Habitat for Humanity, which received $72,160.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson, the CDBG funds are part of a program that offers annual grant funds to cities to help them develop their local urban communities.
She stated that the goal of the program is to help assist low-to-moderate income communities, by offering funding to local governments as well as grant funds to be distributed to local organizations.
“The Community Development Block Grant program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons,” Johnson said.
At least 70 percent of the non-administrative funds must be used to benefit low- to moderate-income residents.
The city’s CDBG funds coordinator Shamir Ruffins said during the meeting that the city received seven applications for funds through this year’s program, with six of those organizations receiving funding
“We have more (applications) this year and that’s a good thing,” she said.
She added that two public hearings were held at previous dates on the CDBG fund distribution, during which no community members came forward to speak.