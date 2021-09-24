The Marshall City Council approved the continuation of the city’s streetscaping program and extension of the Downtown Redevelopment portion of the city’s Mobilize Marshall plan at their Thursday meeting.
The continuation came with some controversy and discussion over what the best road would be for the project to focus on next, with councilmembers split between the 100 block of East Houston Street and the 300 block of North Washington Street.
The voted ended in a four to three vote for the continuation on the 100 block of East Houston Street, with councilmembers Amanda Abraham, Micah Fenton and Jennifer Truelove instead voting to improve North Washington.
The project cost was estimated at $479,000.
Before the vote, three community members and business owners addressed the council regarding the agenda item, in favor of the focus being on East Houston Street for the next portion of the project.
Jerry Cargill and Miguel Lopez, both downtown building or business owners, commended Marshall officials on the work they have done so far.
“Our compliments go out to what is already done, it’s looking great, and we think it is an important part of the downtown effort to continue this project,” Cargill said, with emphasis that East Houston houses a number of Marshall’s treasures, including the historical courthouse; the Marshall Grand, which now houses ETBU’s nursing program; and Memorial City Hall.
City officials also recommended that the project’s next steps be focused on East Houston Street, with City Manager Mark Rohr saying that the location would offer balance to the current look of downtown before the downtown redevelopment is completed.
He also stated that East Houston Street. would also stimulate business around the courthouse square and offer additional outdoor recreation in the downtown area, centered on Telegraph Park.
Truelove and Abraham made a motion in favor of North Washington Street, with Abraham raising the concern that once the city begins on a street, they should finish it.
Additionally, Truelove brought to council’s attention a number of drainage issues citizens made her aware of on the 300 block of North Washington, which she said are flooding businesses in that area. The first phase of the project addressed drainage issues found on the 200 block of North Washington.
Abraham also mentioned that North Washington Street residents were actually expecting the construction to continue on to their portion of the street.
Rohr stated that the 100 block of East Houston Street was actually the first planned block for the city to revitalize through the project — and that those business owners were expecting the construction in the first phase.
However, Rohr said, with unforeseen issues that developed on that portion of the plan, the city decided to work on North Washington while it resolved the issues on Houston before moving back to that location.
The city did not give an estimated time table as to when the next phase of the streetscaping project, now planned for the 100 block of East Houston, will officially begin.