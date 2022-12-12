The Marshall City Council made history Thursday when they unanimously approved a grant proposal made by the Marshall Economic Development Corporation for high demand job training for Wiley College.
The grant, according to MEDCO Director Rush Harris, is the first high demand job training grant to ever be given to a Texas-based historically Black college. The grant is contingent on approval from the Texas Workforce Commission however, and is a one-on-one matching grant with the organization.
MEDCO was approved for a matching grant at the amount of $67,500, with TWC planning to offer the same amount pending final approval, for a total of $135,000 offered to the college for the program.
Wiley College partnered with MEDCO to apply for the award in the fall of 2022 through the East Texas Development District Board of Directors, with the TWC having final approval.
The goal of the project is to train and serve the educational needs of working individuals 25 or older toward earning a degree and/or obtaining skills in a high demand training area. The goal is to build long-term instructional capacity for ongoing workforce training by securing state-of-the-art capital equipment, noncapital equipment and supplies that will enable high-quality skills training for 50 or more individuals during and after the grant program.
Wiley College’s adult degree-completion program in organizational management fulfills the requirements for the on demand job training needed in East Texas.
The program enables adult enrollees to complete course work for a college degree at times most convenient to them, evenings and on the weekends with individual courses only five weeks long, with courses offered year round.
The grant will offer funds for minor facilities renovations, which are needed in two computer training labs and one testing/training area including painting, computer desks, instructor teaching platforms, and wiring for training equipment.
Work is planned to begin next year in the fall.