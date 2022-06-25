Marshall City Councilmembers approved a number of changes to the previously approved vacant property registration ordinance on Thursday after city staff said that the previous ordinance was “not feasible.”
“What we proposed is not feasible, it’s not working,” said City Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson said, “So we needed to ask ourselves, what works for us?”
The goal of the original ordinance has not changed, according to Johnson, who said that the goal continues to be to eliminate blight and slum within Marshall communities.
She stated that the elimination and regulation of vacant properties in Marshall helps not only to eliminate blight and beautify communities, it also helps to raise property values, and assists in increasing quality of life for all Marshall residents.
One of the major changes approved by council was the restructuring of the way the ordinance works, with city staff taking over the research, contacting and tracking of vacant property owners instead of hiring a third party to do the work, as was the original plan.
Staff offered no explanation as to what happened to necessitate this change during the meeting, stating simply that circumstances outside of the city’s control facilitated the need for the changes to be made.
Johnson explained that when city staff identifies a property that falls within the guidelines of a vacant structure, and they are able to find updated contact information on the owner or property manager, they will send out a first message with information on the application’s process.
The letter states the requirements by the city for certain properties to register under the ordinance, and offers the application and a check list of things that need to be done to complete the application in its entirety.
“It does include a check list that walks you through the steps, and lets you know you have 90 days to register from the day you were provided notice,” Johnson said.
The application process requires a city building inspector to come out and inspect the property, as well as for the property owner or manager to provide a comprehensive plan of action for the property with a timetable included.
The plan of action is also required to be updated every six months, which Johnson said allows the city to remain up to date on each property.
Property owners are also required to provide proof of viability insurance or a liability bond, which is no less than the property value, as well as a criminal trespass avadavat and a full floor plan of the property.
After the notice is sent about these requirements initially, the city then follows up with the property owner after 30 days, and then sends a final notice another 30 days later. If the property owner fails to contact the city within that time, the issue is handled like most code issues and is sent to the municipal court for further action.
The proposed changes also included the addition of a detailed standard of care, as to determine which properties qualify under the ordinance, which was utilized from 2015 International Building Codes.
Johnson said that no standard of care was outlined in the last ordinance, and that it is an essential point of information to provide both city staff with an outline of what qualifies under the ordinance, as well as provide a clear outline for property owners as to what qualifies and what does not.
The amendment also alters the renewal date, making it a year to the day of registration and adds a $50 late fee, which will be applied if the property owner fails to complete the registration within 90 days from notification to register.
The fee structure for the ordinance was also changed, with staff stating that they chose to steeply lower the fees required under the ordinance to help benefit property owners who are low to moderate income, which makes up a large portion of the Marshall community.
“We don’t want to force anyone to register for an ordinance which makes it impossible for them to follow, because we won’t get a response,” Johnson said.
The fee structure is now for the initial registration of a property, $500 to register a commercial property and $200 to register a residential property. The annual renewal fee was also changed, with the commercial structure fee now set at $250, and the residential fee set at $100.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham did express concern during the meeting that businesses that own vacant commercial properties would not be motivated to alter those properties by the minimal commercial property fee, and suggested looking at raising that fee again in the future.
However, all changes to the ordinance were approved unanimously during the meeting, and went into effect immediately after Thursday’s vote.