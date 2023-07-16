The Marshall City Council approved a motion to issue notice to the community regarding its plans to take out certificates of obligation to fund public works projects within the City of Marshall.
The first steps in the process are to notify the public of the city’s intent to take on this new debt, which was proposed as combination tax and revenue COs to reach the needed project amount.
The COs would be for a maximum principal amount of $20 million and used for a range of listed public works projects.
These projects include: planning, acquisition, design and construction of convention center roofing, HVAC and renovations; fire stations and fire facility improvements and fire apparatus; police department improvements consisting of parking and expanding the Emergency Command Center and Training Room; information technology and public safety communication upgrades; municipal administrative building improvements; fleet fuel facility; arena improvements consisting of drainage, parking and electrical upgrades; park and recreational facility improvements; street and road improvements including related lighting, signage and streetscape improvements; drainage and detention pond improvements; water system meters and paying legal, fiscal, engineering, architectural and other professional services in connection with these projects.
A certificate of obligation differs from a traditional bond because it does not require a public vote to be approved before a governing body can be allowed to issue the funds. A public notice is required to inform the public of the intent before the funds are borrowed, which is what council approved this Thursday.
The notice must be circulated within the community for at least 45 days before the adoption of the COs, which is planned for Sept. 14 this year where council will officially consider an ordinance which would issue one or more COs at the total maximum principal listed.
The city’s current outstanding debt principal and interest is just under $3 million. The COs expected total principal and interest combined, which are expected to be paid in September 2048 will total $33,612,550.