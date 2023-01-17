Marshall city councilmembers approved over $94,000 in applications from nine separate organizations for HOT funds in 2023 at last Thursday’s meeting.
City Economic Development Manager LeAnne White presented the applications to city council during the meeting, with recommendations for approval from the Visit Marshall Advisory Board.
Applicants for this year included the Arts Alliance, who was approved for $2,000; Gobble Up the Cash Barrel Race, which was approved for $5,000; Josey Ranch, which was approved for $35,000; and the Michelson Museum of Art, which was approved for $12,194.
Approvals were also made for the Marshall Regional Arts Council at $20,000, East Texas Baptist University at $10,000 and Piney Park at $20,000. All three organizations were also given the chance to reapply with additional information by March 2023 to be eligible for the remaining funds they originally applied for which exceeded the allocation.
Council also approved the in-kind use of city facilities for the East Texas Association of Square and Round dancers for the use of the Convention Center, and the Caddo Kennel Club for use of the Marshall City Arena.
“HOT funds are not tax dollars; they are fees that people who stay in hotels pay when they come to see us,” White said, “They are used to bring tourism, economic development and generally fun to our city.”
White state that criteria for applying for HOT funds have been murky in the past, and that the administration this year worked to clarify what was needed to receive funds.
Criteria includes reasonable evidence the event will bring people to Marshall for overnight stays, that the application is no more than 50 percent of the advertising budget for the event, and that the maximum amount per event no exceed $10,000.