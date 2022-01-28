Marshall city councilmembers approved an amendment to the planned development for the Dogan School property located at 2005 Dogan St., paving the way for the property to be developed for residential housing, at their Thursday meeting.
The plan was proposed by owner Van Belafonte Friar, who attended the meeting to speak to council about the construction project.
“I appreciate the opportunity to stand before you all, and thank all of you in advance, of approving this project,” Friar said during the meeting, “I think it would be very beneficial to the Marshall community.”
The project would involve two phases, the first being the renovation of the standing Dogan School building into apartments. The second phase of the project would be construction of 13 quadraplex residential structures on the northern, vacant portion of the property.
The official vote amended a previously filed planned development for the property, which was proposed by the former owner of the school, to create a multi-use community center and business hub on the property. That plan never came into being. Thursday’s vote allowed for the property owner, Friar, to create residential housing on the property by rezoning the property.
“Thank you for bringing this to our neighborhood,” Councilmember Vernia Calhoun said during the meeting, “Dogan is in my district, and when I was in elementary school we played baseball with Dogan. It’s been an eyesore for a decade, and it’s been in three or four hands. There is a need for housing in our community, and I am glad to see that it is not going to be torn down.”
Councilmember Micah Fenton was the only councilmember to vote against the project during the meeting, citing concerns over the owner beginning construction of new residential properties so close in proximity to the Dogan School, which is currently in a derelict condition.
Fenton stated that the renovations of the school should be the first priority and that building other residential houses close to the property before fully renovating the Dogan School was a safety risk, in his opinion. Other councilmembers, including Jennifer Truelove, shared Fenton’s concerns, though agreed that the city’s code enforcement division and permit departments would be sure that all city regulations were followed before construction would be allowed to begin on the property.
Friar is from Stafford and comes to Marshall due to his wife’s close familial ties to the area. He stated during the meeting that, originally, he had no plans to renovate the Dogan School, but after visiting the area and seeing the structure the idea formed and a vision for the property began to take shape.
Dogan School got its name from former Wiley College President M.W. Dogan and was built originally to replace the New Town School. According to the City of Marshall, the building was originally home to 10 classrooms and was built specifically for Black students by Marshall ISD while the district was still segregated by race.
The schools were eventually desegregated, with Dogan School housing 248 Black students and 39 white students in the 1972-73 school year — three years after the schools officially desegregated. The school officially closed in 1981, after which it sat vacant for two years before being leased to the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The NAACP utilized the building for meetings and other community uses for a number of years, keeping up the grounds in exchange for their use of the building before the group officially purchased the building in the late 1980s.
The vacant has sat vacant and unused for the better part of two decades, according to Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell, who stated that the project perfectly aligns with the citys goals of renovating and updating its community, and addressing vacant structures.
“It has been an eyesore for a long time, so we are excited to see the property being used, and as a way to address our housing need in Marshall as well,” Angell said.