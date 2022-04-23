More than 60 streets were selected as part of the list of preliminary streets to be addressed by the City of Marshall’s ongoing streetscaping project for 2022.
City Public Works Director Eric Powell presented the list to council last week, which was approved unanimously. The preliminary list is broken in group A and group B, with the streets with the lowest pavement condition index reading marked higher on the list for repairs.
The pavement condition index, or PCI, is the measure for public work departments to determine the state of any given road, with a scale of 0, at unusable road, to 100, which is a perfect road without imperfections.
The streets listed on this year’s project list are all at a PCI level between 12 and 25 for the group A streets.
“Keep in mind these are preliminary lists that we use for bidding purposes. The actual costs and streets completed may change due to unit prices changing such as cost of asphalt or other issues within the street itself,” Powell said.
He explained that this year’s project differed from previous years due to a number of streets ready for repair on the list requiring the 2-inch water main under the street to be replaced before the street is reconstructed.
“What we don’t want to do is totally reconstruct the road and then realize we had a 2-inch water main or an old water main that we should have replaced first,” Powell said.
For this reason, those streets marked on the list as both needing to be repaired, as well as needing a water main replaced, will be moved to the 2023 street repair list, while the city takes this year to replace their water main.
Powell said that the goal of the project is to simultaneously work to create a robust water main replacement program to replace over four miles of 2-inch water mains during this year. He said that as long as everything goes according to plan, this will allow all of the streets listed in group A, which are in need of additional water main replacement, to be at the top of the list for next year’s street repair project.
Additionally, some roads on the project list are also marked out as potentially having a concrete base underneath the asphalt, something that Powell said was used in road repair in the 1940s and 1950s.
“We can’t reconstruct it like a regular asphalt road, so then what would happen is it would come off of the list and we would approach it with a different method,” Powell said.
With council approval last week, Powell said that he would be preparing to go to bid with the project in May, with selection given out in early June.
Construction on this year’s project would begin July and run through September, with a goal of 90-day completion. The city hopes to repair nine to 10 miles of road during the project, along with the water main replacements.
“It’s a big lift and it’s something we are excited about undertaking because it needs to be done,” Powell said.