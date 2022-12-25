Members of the Nu Iota graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in Marshall made their rounds Wednesday with special Christmas deliveries to several deserving entities, ranging from East Texas Open Door to Meals on Wheels, Marshall Public Library, the Pet Place, Carver Community Center and more.
“We are an organization of service — Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, founded in 1911,” said member Anthony G. Parrish. “We are the graduate chapter. Of course, we have an undergraduate chapter here, Theta Chapter, which just celebrated 100 years on the 17th of this month (on the campus of Wiley College). But we are doing one of our service projects as far as giveaways, and this particular time we are giving away to entities (in the community). In regards to Thanksgiving, we gave away to families. So, we’re just continuing to do what we’re supposed to do as a fraternity as far as giving away stuff and doing service things for the community and to keep people uplifted.”
Parrish said the efforts all align with their mission to uphold the cardinal principles of the fraternity, which are manhood, scholarship, perseverance and uplift.
“We did things on what they felt like they needed or possibly wanted, so therefore, we just kind of (put) our minds together moving forward, and just made it happen,” he said of the charitable efforts executed Wednesday.
The local fraternity delivered more than 500 nonperishable canned goods to the Meals on Wheels congregant site, located at 106 E. Crockett St. Bonnie Andrews, director at the site, said the canned goods will help the meal program tremendously.
“This means that even though we serve clients every day that’s on our Meals on Wheels program of East Texas, these canned goods will not only be distributed to them, but they’ll be distributed to other families that are in need,” said Andrews. “We’ve looked within our client list and then we look outside of the client list. If we know somebody that has a need, we do it.
“They brought it, we’ll sort it and then we’ll pack the boxes,” she added. “So, we look forward to being a part of their program and helping them; and I think they look forward to being a part of this program.”
Andrews noted that the meal program provides five meals to homebound senior citizens, ages 60 and older, once a week.
“We deliver once a week. We deliver five meals, five snacks, five milks and five slices of bread or crackers. We deliver enough for five days,” she said. “Our clients have to be 60 years of age; and all depending on how their assessment goes — whether they are qualified for home delivery or coming into the site.”
Following their delivery to Meals on Wheels, fraternity members then made their way to East Texas Open Door to deliver a load of goodies, including snacks, fruit and water to the girls group home.
From East Texas Open Door, the group traveled to the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, where they gifted the nonprofit animal shelter with pet food, doggie treats, cleaning supplies and more. Kay Hill, director of the Pet Place, expressed how much they appreciate the gifts.
“Since we are a nonprofit, we don’t get any city or county funding, so all of our donations are what supports us year-round,” said Hill. “It’s not just at Christmas but it’s year-round. And so, everything that they brought is something that we use on a daily basis, and we appreciate the donations.”
Next, the local fraternity then traveled to Wiley College, where they donated a bundle of warm socks to contribute to the college’s sock drive service project.
Following the delivery to Wiley College, the fraternity trekked to George Washington Carver Community Center, where they gifted the center with a new 43-inch smart TV to benefit the center’s programs, which includes an afterschool curriculum.
The fraternity’s last stop was to Marshall Public Library, where the members brought a load of new art supplies to benefit the children’s activities.
“We are so appreciative of all the wonderful art supplies,” said Felicia Maden, the director of children programs at the library. “Kids will use these, from the crayons to the glue sticks to the paint.”
“We’re just going to have so much fun with their story time crafts,” said Maden. “What a great Christmas treat!”