The city of Marshall recently announced additional city operations to open to the public.
The Marshall Police Department’s animal control and shelter will open to the public with a maximum occupancy of six visitors in the building and no more than three visitors in the lobby. Social distancing is required. The shelter is welcoming volunteers and potential adopters to the facility beginning Monday, June 28.
The water billing department will open the city hall interior window to customers for the installation of new water services, disconnection of service, and reconnection of services only beginning July 1, with social distancing by markers on the floor. Customer notices of pending water disconnections begin Wednesday, July 1, in line with SWEPCO and Centerpoint Energy.
City staff will continue to accept payments for past due and monthly water services in person through the drive-thru window or night drop box on the west side of City Hall at 401 S. Alamo Blvd. or online at https://hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fpaywaterbill.marshalltexas.net%2f&umid=a96b597c-0597-4267-81c6-eca7043bceb2&auth=c50946f0ecf27e3f63c0cc054e1a5f43a88e28b0-b3f82363ac002a347b515101c4b88501748feaa2. A citizen may sign up to have a monthly bill drafted from a checking or savings account by registering online or filling out an ACH form at the water billing office. A resident will pay the current outstanding amount due, and all subsequent invoices are drafted on the due date. The customer will receive a water bill for their records showing “Bank Drafted — Do Not Pay”.