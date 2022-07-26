Marshall Fire Department
The Marshall Fire Department located at 601 S Grove St. in Marshall. 

 Special to the News Messenger

With high temperatures on the rise in Marshall and the entire East Texas area, the City of Marshall is taking steps to protect its citizens by opening a cooling center at the Marshall Fire Department that is free and open to the public.

The cooling station opened Monday, and will remain open throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the station located at 601 S. Grove St. in Marshall.

