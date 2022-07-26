With high temperatures on the rise in Marshall and the entire East Texas area, the City of Marshall is taking steps to protect its citizens by opening a cooling center at the Marshall Fire Department that is free and open to the public.
The cooling station opened Monday, and will remain open throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the station located at 601 S. Grove St. in Marshall.
The city stated that the center is intended to provide members of the public who lack air-conditioning at home with relief from the heat, free of charge.
Currently, this location is the only Emergency Cooling Center, though city officials added that more locations may be added and or extended based on existing weather conditions.
According to the National Weather Service Marshall weather is expected to remain in the 100s throughout the week, with clear skies adding to the heat. There is a chance of thunderstorms coming to the area on Friday and Saturday, however, with the potential to break the heatwave and offer some relief to residents.
Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, according to the National Weather Service, and results in hundreds of fatalities each year. Groups that are most vulnerable to heat related complications include young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and people who are pregnant.
The City of Marshall also reminds all members of the public to take the following extra precautions during hot weather:
- Avoid the sun – Stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the sun is strongest.
- Drink plenty of fluids – Two to four glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat.
- Replace salt and minerals – Sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.
- Avoid alcohol.
- Pace yourself – Reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.
- Wear appropriate clothing – Wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.
- Stay cool indoors during peak hours – Set your air conditioner between 75° to 80°. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and/or visit an Emergency Cooling Center.
- Monitor those at high risk – Check on elderly neighbors, family members and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.
- Keep pets indoors – Heat also affects your pets, so please keep them indoors. If they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool.