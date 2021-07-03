As part of the city’s ongoing quality of life committee plans, community members now have the opportunity to offer input on local parks and recreational activities.
A survey, offered in both Spanish and English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarshallParksurvey_eng and www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarshallParksurvey_spanish, is open to the public right now as a way for community members to offer input on the new city’s recreational study.
The group’s quality of life committee, which is co-chaired by Ashli Dansby and Colin Brady, created a two phase project to improve quality of life within the city of Marshall, a component of the city’s Mobilize Marshall plan.
The first step of the first phase of that project is the conduction of a recreational study within Marshall, to understand what resources are available and where before improvements are made.
Plans for the study, as well as funding for the project have been approved by the Marshall City Council previously. City communication representative Jasmine Rios stated that on April 22 the council approved a $20,000 amendment to the 2021 Annual Budget for the recreation study, which will be conducted by Heartland Play, out of Longview.
This survey is the communities’ way to offer input to Heartland Play, as they continue to conduct the survey in Marshall.
The recreational study will guide the long-range planning of parks and events facilities within the city.
“A park survey has been created in an effort to help examine the need for additional parks and recreational activities within the city of Marshall. To ensure the public has an opportunity to voice their opinion, the city of Marshall asks those within our community to participate in this survey. Answering survey questions will allow individuals to express their opinions, wants, and needs regarding city owned and managed parks and event facilities, the future development of open space in Marshall, and recreational programs,” Rios wrote in a press release. “The results of the survey will help to establish the highest need park priorities within the city.”
The city of Marshall will also provide the links to the survey on its official website, www.marshalltexas.net. For community members who may not have access to the internet, visit the Marshall Public Library for assistance.