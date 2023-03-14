For those spending their Spring Break at home, there is plenty to be found to do right here in Marshall. From museums, to parks, to art classes and more, Marshall has a week packed full of possibilities for people of all ages.
Tuesday
The Marshall Public Library will be hosting its Break-in Bags event at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular Tween Tuesday event at 4 p.m. This upcoming event will celebrate Pi Day.
Community members of all ages are welcome to try out the Stitch Counter monthly needle craft group now being held at the Starr Family Home State Historical Site’s Blake School house. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public. Limited craft supplies are available to borrow, but community members are encouraged to bring their own projects that they are working on. Cost is $2 for the try something new craft kits that are also available for purchase during the event. There will be free water, coffee and tea. For more information on the event, community members can contact (903) 935-3044.
The Michelson Museum of Art will also have on display the annual Hoover Water Color Society traveling exhibit. This is the 65th annual winter/spring exhibit from the society, which will be on display at the Michelson Museum of Art through April 29.
Wednesday
The Marshall Public Library will host a LEGO Leprechaun Trap Challenge for children at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Thursday
A special library storytime is planned for Thursday at the Marshall Train Depot at 10:30 a.m. Community members are welcome to explore the depot and see the trains while they enjoy the special pop-up event.
A special opening reception for the new Hoover Watercolor Society display at the Michelson Museum of Art is also planned for Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the museum.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council is also kicking back off its Third Saturday Weekend events on Thursday, with a Boogie on the Bricks event hosted by 92.3 The Depot.
The event is planned for Telegraph Park from 8 p.m. through midnight and will feature music by Wes Jeans and Mason McFarland. All musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join in on the fun.
Friday
On Friday, the City of Marshall is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Silent Disco at Telegraph Park from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will feature three different types of music, food and drinks from the Bubble Bar, Blue Frog and Pazzeria by Pietro’s, food trucks and more. Entry to this event is $25 per person to cover the cost of headphone rentals.
Saturday
Saturday events will kick off at 8 a.m. when registration begins for the annual Marshall Elks Lodge 50/50 Chip Run, Crawfish Boil and Washers/Corn Hole event. The event is at the Elks Lodge at 411 E. Austin St., with the first bike out at 9 a.m. and the last bike in at noon. The 50/50 Chip Run is $20 per participant, with all welcome to attend. More information can be found by contacting Brian Degner at (903) 407-0054. The crawfish boil kicks off at 11 a.m., with meals including corn and potatoes on the side. Additional events include games, a silent auction, and more available during the fundraiser.
The Starr Family Home will also host its first Victorian Tea Series tasting event from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event is $5 per person, with registration required due to limited eating. Community members in attendance can try a number of teas and learn about the history in part one of this event series. For more information or to register for the event, call (903) 935-3044.
Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall is also hosting a Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, with turn in time scheduled for 1 p.m. The event will benefit the Cason Westmoreland Foundation and is sanctioned by the Chili Appreciation Society International organization. For more information on how to participate in the event, community members can contact David Trice at (903) 720-4138 or Mac Walker at (817) 658-2202.
Wrapping up Saturday evening are three more concerts as part of the Third Saturday Weekend events, starting at 6 p.m. with a performance by Shreveport group The Lovers, which will run through 8 p.m. Payton Pierce will take the stage at Memorial City Hall from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. that night, with tickets available for that show at www.memorialcityhall.com. Finally, Keaton Bradbury will round out the night with his performance at Telegraph Park from 8 to 10 p.m.