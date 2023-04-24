The Friends of Marshall Animals and the Green Thumbs Up Gardening Club are partnering this month for the first ever Petals and Paws Spring Fling event, planned for April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is planned to be held at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center at 2502 Travis St. and will feature the sale of plants grown by the Green Thumbs Up garden club.
All proceeds from the sale of plants grown by the club will directly benefit the Friends of Marshall Animals and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
Plants for sale will include annual colors, perennials, native Texas plants, succulents and much more, with prices starting at $2.
A number of local vendors and businesses will also be on site during the event, including the Vintage Hen Earth Arts Me, My Sis and Irene Creations, The Sweet Shoppe, Tacos El Bueno, and more for community members to browse and enjoy.
The event will also feature a wide range of free activities for children and their families, including crafting projects with supplies included, gardening opportunities, and even free face painting.
A DJ will also be on site to play music and perform for the community throughout the event.
Members of the Green Thumbs Up Garden Club will also be available throughout the event to answer any gardening questions the community may have regarding plants they pick up that day, or even plants they are already growing at home.