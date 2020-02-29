From Staff Reports
After a complaint was voiced at city commission Thursday, the Marshall Police Department is making the public aware that the stop signs at Houston Street and Lafayette Street are legal and action is enforceable.
At the meeting the city of Marshall was made aware of a citizen concern regarding stop signs at the intersection of Houston Street and Lafayette Street. In response, Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth and Marshall Public Works Director Eric Powell, PE, reviewed the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (TMUTCD) regarding placement of stop signs.
According to the State of Texas, the four stop signs at Houston Street and Lafayette Street are compliant, properly placed and enforceable under the law to protect the safety of the citizens of Marshall.
In December, the city of Marshall informed community members of the new stop signs at the intersections of Houston Street and Lafayette Street, as well as Houston Street and Franklin Street, through press releases, social media posts, media communications and a website post.
The community was urged to be cautious and the Marshall Police Department began by monitoring
both intersections to ensure compliance. Marshall Police Department vehicles were displayed at the intersection of Houston Street and Lafayette Street.
Officers wrote warning tickets as citizens grew accustomed to the stop signs prior to issuance of any traffic citations.
The Houston Street and Lafayette Street stop signs were strategically positioned in order to protect the safety of pedestrians in downtown Marshall and compliant with the laws of the State of Texas.
The four stop signs at this intersection will be enforced by the officers of the Marshall Police Department to promote public safety, reduce crashes and reduce injuries, the city stated in a press release.