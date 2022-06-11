Marshall PD applies for grant to fund license plate readers

The Marshall City Council approved a resolution Thursday to allow the Marshall Police Department to apply for the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority auxiliary grant this year.
The grant is for $20,000 and, if received by the department, will go to provide funds for 11 new automatic license plates readers for the department, which will be utilized to prevent crimes in Marshall.
The grant for the program is due May 27, with Police Chief Cliff Carruth saying that the department has already applied for the grant but needed official approval from council before moving forward.
Additionally, Carruth explained that the license plate readers will not be used to detect traffic violations, but rather as a tool that logs and stores licenses plates that pass the camera on the road for a 30-day period.
He stated that the device is not facial recognition, nor does it store any personal information about individuals, but just license plate data.
The data is also automatically deleted after 30 days, ensuring that unless a crime is committed the data cannot be accessed by anyone.
The department has been looking into including the license plate readers for over six months, according to Carruth, who stated that he met with a number of representatives from other law enforcement agencies to learn how the camera help them.
He said that the system offers automatic alerts in real time when vehicles are stolen and allows MPD to track that vehicle as it passes in front of cameras. Similar situations occur in the case of an abduction case.
The program also allows officers to search for license plates, to attempt to locate a subject in a crime. The parameters of a certain vehicle lacking the license plate number also allows the police to search for vehicles matching certain descriptions even within a certain time period, to find a vehicle of interest.
“I want to commend you for bringing it (the new technology) forward, because it is something that will help,” said councilmember Leo Morris, who stated that in previous cities he has worked in he has seen this technology utilized with a positive effect.