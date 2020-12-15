On Sunday, Dec. 13 at around 2:15 a.m. the Marshall Police Department was notified of a one vehicle crash that occurred just inside the city limits of Marshall in the 6100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck travelling north on Elysian Fields Avenue into Marshall crossed over the southbound lane and left the roadway on the west side of Elysian Fields Avenue where it struck a tree.
The sole occupant and driver of the vehicle, Zachary Garcia, 28, of Marshall, was deceased at the scene of the crash.
This accident remains under investigation by Marshall Police Department traffic division. Chief of Police Carruth and the Marshall Police Department would like to offer their deepest condolences to Mr. Garcia’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.