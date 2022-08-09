The Marshall Pet Adopt Center reflected on its many successes Saturday as it celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday as a newly modern low-kill facility, saving the lives of hundreds of animals.
“What everyone wants to talk about is the euthanasia rate,” said Shelly Godwin, director of the MPAC and animal control center.
Comparing the number of deaths at the former shelter to the new no-kill shelter, the euthanasia rate dropped dramatically over the past 10 years, falling from 76 percent in 2012 to currently 20 percent in the first half of year 2022.
“That’s how many were put to sleep,” Godwin said of the figures. “As of right now in the year 2022, the first half of the year, we are at 20 percent. And that 20 percent is really just sick, injured, feral or aggressive (animals).
“I really haven’t had to put animals to sleep for space or ever — not since I’ve been here,” said Godwin. “That is the goal.”
Of the 3,601 taken in at the old shelter in 2012, 24 percent were released. Of the 634 taken in at the new no-kill shelter the first half of the 2022 year, 80 percent has been released.
Reflecting on the statistics, Amanda Smith, a founder of the Friends of Marshall Animals nonprofit, noted how impressive the figures are.
“Nine (and a half) years ago (it was) 80 percent euthanasia; and now 80 percent saved,” Smith noted. “We want to get down to 10 percent or less, ultimately.
“But for a rural shelter, in this part of the country, that’s really astounding and a good number,” said Smith.
Godwin, who has served as director of Marshall Animal Control and shelter for the last 22 years, is looking forward to continuing to make strides at the shelter. She never imagined when plans kicked off 10 years ago for the construction of the facility at 2502 E. Travis St. that it would be the godsend that it is today.
Ultimately, with capital investments, major donors and partnerships the new vision for the shelter became reality, housing the animals from the former dilapidated 1,472 square-foot Marshall Animal Control and Shelter facility to the larger, modern 7,068-square foot facility square-feet Marshall Pet Adopt Center facility.
“It just exploded,” said Godwin. “The fact we made it to the opening day (is remarkable).
“I’ve been doing this for 22 years and I never thought I would see the day of them opening it,” she said. “And to be a year into it and to see the difference that it’s made in the animals’ lives and the people (has been rewarding).”
She thanked the many devoted volunteers who come and assist at the shelter, helping wherever they can — from sweeping the floors to walking the dogs or bathing the puppies.
“As animal control, we are very busy with others, so it helps having people here to do that part,” said Godwin.
Godwin said the new operation has been quite a change for city and county residents, as well, as they were used to just dropping off an animal at the shelter, without consideration of its fate.
“It’s been a change for them, too, because with this facility they can’t just drop and run,” said Godwin.
The shelter now gives them options to help save the animal.
“We try to do an intake diversion, (asking) can we help you get this animal spayed or neutered, can you hold those puppies until we can get them on transport or adopted,” said Godwin. “And a lot of the community has done that. We do have some push back from it, but it does help. And if someone has that oops litter, we’ll have them hold that litter until we can get it on transport or adopted and then we assist them with getting their dog spayed or neutered. They have options, whereas at the old shelter it was just drop them off and leave. And that was the mentality they had; that was the mentality I had. So, it’s been a big change.”
Godwin said it’s been a very welcomed change as they’re able to provide a better quality of life for the animals and find them forever homes.
“The animals that we have adopted and/or transported out of here the last year or so I know for a fact would not have left that old shelter alive,” she said. “So that’s a big thing for me. I’ve been on both ends of the stick. So, it’s good — good for my heart.”
Godwin particularly loves the enrichment component the shelter provides for the animals, such as the play yard.
“Enrichment for the animals is just a big thing, and it helps adopt them out,” she said.
Godwin said after a year at the new facility she still enjoys learning something new every day as they continue to navigate ways to make the quality of life better for the animals.
“I’ve learned every minute of it,” she said. “The support that I have from the community and the volunteers and the police department — just everybody — is amazing.”
“The police department has always supported me 100 percent. They come by, they support me, and I’m very appreciative of that,” said Godwin.
Joining in Saturday’s one-year anniversary celebration were several city officials, volunteers, sponsors and former city council members.
The open house featured tours of the facility, visits with kittens, and children’s crafts. Attendees were also able to feast on yummy treats from Café’ Mojo, who donated one dollar to the shelter for each drink they sold.
Godwin said she was grateful to have all the visitors come and celebrate the occasion.
“I’m just glad that everybody did come back to see that what they donated money to and/or their time, that it’s still going,” she said. “It’s still going strong.”
The director said she looks forward to many more birthday celebrations.
“I look forward to what we can do as a community and all together,” she said. “I just appreciate everybody that has a hand in everything.”
Former Marshall Mayor Ed Smith and a cofounder of FOMA noted how proud he is of the facility. The idea of the low-kill state-of the-art facility started in 2012 during his tenure as the city’s mayor.
“We wanted the best facility to operate animal control and animal care,” said Ed Smith. “We formed FOMA to help build the facility. Our main priority now is to fund the welfare of the animals and operation.”
Stormy Nickerson, a representative with the shelter’s anniversary sponsor Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, said Saturday’s event was so successful that the dealership has decided to continue to sponsor adoptions throughout the month of August.
“With the success of today, we would like to continue sponsoring adoptions throughout the month of August, so on behalf of Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall and Richard Traweek, our managing partner, it’s my pleasure to announce that the dealership will continue sponsoring $20 adoptions through August, so hopefully we can use this month to clear the shelter as August is National Clear the Shelter Month,” she said. “Anytime we can partner with the shelter or with any community agency or school group it’s a delight for the dealership. This is just one of the many events we enjoy doing in the community.”