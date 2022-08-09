The Marshall Pet Adopt Center reflected on its many successes Saturday as it celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday as a newly modern low-kill facility, saving the lives of hundreds of animals.

“What everyone wants to talk about is the euthanasia rate,” said Shelly Godwin, director of the MPAC and animal control center.

Recommended For You


Tags

County/Courts Reporter

Robin Y. Richardson is an award winning print journalist, serving as the county government and courts reporter. She earned her journalism degree from TSU and master's from LSUS. She is the proud mother of one daughter.