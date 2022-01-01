Volunteers and board members with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center’s Friends of Marshall Animals Organization celebrated the holiday season this week with a group appreciation party, during which the facility’s new medical room was unveiled.
The new room, called the Alera Waite Spay and Neuter Clinic, was funded in large part by a donation campaign run and organized by 15-year-old FOMA volunteer Alera Waite, which she began in April this year.
The campaign had a goal of reaching $60,000, a price tag which Waite researched in order to be certain that the new medical room would be outfitted with everything it would need to offer full spay and neuter services, among other medical procedures.
Earlier this month, FOMA, along with Ken Shapen of Shapen Toyota of Marshall, worked together to offer $10,000 total in matching grants to complete the funding needed for the new medical room.
Mandy Smith with FOMA said that thanks to Waites campaign, and the match grants, the campaign was able to collect the majority of the funds needed, landing about $200 short of its goal.
Smith had another surprise, however, unveiling the over $20,000 in medical supplies donated to the new room by an anonymous donor, which were wrapped up for Waite to open like Christmas presents.
“All of these items were from the list Alera compiled for her campaign, and some of them have really high price tags,” Smith said.
Additionally during the event, community member Steve Carlisle donated $25,000 to the shelter to go towards the continuation of the work the organization has been doing there.
The new medical room is now present at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, located at 2502 E. Travis St. in Marshall.