The Marshall Pet Adoption Center is celebrating its two year anniversary this month, with a special community event honoring shelter staff and volunteers.
“I know many of you were there when we first got this building up, and it was a battle,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth, “It truly has been a community effort to get this together.”
Carruth highlighted how with the new building, the city kept the same number of shelter staff, relying heavily on volunteer efforts spearheaded by the Friends of Marshall Animals.
Within the last two years, the shelter has implemented a number of new programs, including a spay and neuter program, additional foster options for animals, transporting animals north, and many more things that have succeeded in drastically lowering the shelters kill rate.
“Our goal is a low kill rate, really a no kill rate, and we have gotten so much closer to that goal,” Carruth said.
Just two years ago, the Marshall shelter has one of the highest kill rates for animals in the state, and now the shelter has over 90 percent save rate for animals brought to their care.
Shelter Director Shelly Godwin also added that close to 100 percent of animals currently housed at the shelter have also been spayed and or neutered, with the shelter getting volunteer assistance from a local veterinarian to provide care.
“Every day is something new here,” Godwin said, “But I love this job, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Godwin is one of three full time employees that work at the shelter, who have dealt with over 800 animal related calls within the last year.
Both Godwin and Carruth added that none of that work would have been possible if it were not for the hundreds of dedicated volunteer hours put in by those present at the event.
“This would not be possible here, without all of you,” Carruth said, “I say we, but it was really all of you who did the work.”
Carruth said that volunteers would also be recognized at the Aug. 25 City Council meeting, during which time he would present on the shelter’s annual report.