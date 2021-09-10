Hurricane Ida turned to the east before landfall and spared Texas, but it devastated our Louisiana neighbors. Similar to what happened last year with Hurricane Laura, Houma and the surrounding areas were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Ida.
The Marshall Pet Adoption Center (MPAC) is working to help Louisiana families devastated by the story by offering space in the new facility’s community room to gather and store supplies to be donated to storm victims.
Throughout this week, as donations come in, rescue organizations are making the trip to load up their trucks with supplies to be delivered to those who need it most.
Volunteers estimated that MPAC’s Community Room can accommodate several truckloads and ask community members who are able to, to consider purchasing any of the items listed below and donating them to the MPAC, at 2502 East Travis St., to support the project.
Possible items to donate include:
Consumables
Canned food or ready to eat food, nothing that requires cooking beyond a microwave
Disposable plates, utensils, cups
Diapers, baby food, formula
Toiletries (toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, soap)
Sunscreen
First aid supplies
Mosquito repellent
Cleaning supplies (trash bags, dish soap, brooms)
School supplies (backpacks, paper, pencils)
Pet food and crates
Household
Plastic tarps
Ice chests
Light bulbs, extension cords
Kitchen supplies (pots, pans, dishes)
Sheets & blankets
Towels, washcloths, sponges
Trash cans and large ziplock bags
Buckets and totes
Wheelbarrows
Dollies
MPAC business hours are Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday noon to 3 p.m. The shelter is closed Sunday and Monday.
Staff members said that they would prefer donations be dropped off at business hours, though they may also be left in front near the door, as long as they are in sealed, waterproof containers.