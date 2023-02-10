The Marshall Pet Adoption Center, working with the Friends of Marshall Animals and Louisiana based organization PAWS4LIFE, are hosting a weeklong celebration in Marshall before Sunday’s inaugural showing of the Great American Rescue Bowl.
The celebration will last now through Sunday, Feb. 12 and will feature 50 percent off all animal adoption fees, leaving $30 adoptions of cats and $35 for dogs. A tally is being kept to see whether more kittens or puppies are adopted throughout the weeklong event.
The adoption center is open throughout the week for the event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. Representatives from PAWS4LIFE will also be present during the weeklong adoption event.
“We are excited to partner with North Shore Animal League America, PAWS4LIFE, and Friends of Marshall Animals in this event. I want to personally invite our community to come out to the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and enjoy the Great American Rescue Bowl party on Sunday,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.
The special adoption event is to celebrate the showing of the brand new special, The Great American Rescue Bowl, hosted by Animal League America spokesperson and foster parent Beth Stern and focused on adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens winning their way into the community’s hearts.
The Great American Rescue Bowl brings viewers behind-the-scenes with emotional stories of animal rescue, fostering and adoption, including stories from natural disasters like Hurricane Ian and challenging circumstances like commercial breeding facilities. The special also takes a behind the scenes look at the some truly special animals and their stories as well as helpful tips to viewers who may be interested in rescuing or fostering in their areas.
The national event will debut Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with an encore presentation at 4 p.m. For more about our Great American Rescue Bowl visit www.animalleague.org/rescuebowl.
Community members can join in on the celebration by stopping by the Marshall Pet Adoption Center located at 2502 E. Travis St., before Sunday’s special event.