Representatives from the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Friends of Marshall Animals traveled to Dallas this past weekend, participating in one of the largest pet adoption events in Texas.
MPAC was one of 18 shelters that on July 29 participated in the Family Field Day at Globe Life Field and MEGA Adoption Event, where the organization brought almost 50 adoptable animals.
“This was a great event! We were able to get the dogs out of the shelter environment and in front of people while they showed their true colors,” said Amy Owens with FOMA.
Owens said that 22 dogs were able to be adopted during the event, a success for the long hours faced by volunteers to get them ready, and transport them there.
“We had some volunteers come in on Friday to help bathe all the dogs. Friday night at midnight, we started to load up all the dogs, and arrived in Dallas around 4:30 a.m., unload the dogs and have everything set up ready to go at 9 a.m.,” Owens said, “Then loaded up at 6 p.m. to head back home, arrived and unloaded around midnight on Saturday. But in 24 hours, we got 22 dogs adopted!”
The adoption event was in partnership with Petco Love, BOBS from SKECHERS and the Humane Society of North Texas.