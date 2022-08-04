A year ago, the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center officially opened its doors. In celebration of this, and everything the shelter and its group of volunteers has been able to accomplish in the last 12 months, MPAC will be hosting an open house celebration Saturday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at 2502 E. Travis St.

The event will feature a range of activities for children and their families to enjoy during the open house, including crafts for children to enjoy. Tours of the shelter will also be available to the public.

City Reporter

Jessica Harker has been the city reporter with the Marshall News Messenger since 2019.