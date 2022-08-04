A year ago, the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center officially opened its doors. In celebration of this, and everything the shelter and its group of volunteers has been able to accomplish in the last 12 months, MPAC will be hosting an open house celebration Saturday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at 2502 E. Travis St.
The event will feature a range of activities for children and their families to enjoy during the open house, including crafts for children to enjoy. Tours of the shelter will also be available to the public.
“It’s a party, we really want it to be a celebration of our first year,” said Mandy Smith, with the Friends of Marshall Animals.
Café Mojo Beverage Bar will also be on site during the event, selling lemonade and coffee drinks to community members in attendance. Not only will Café Mojo offer treats for people, but there will also be treats for cats and dogs available during the celebration.
The event is organized by the Friends of Marshall Animals, according to Smith, who added that Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall is sponsoring the event.
“We want people to come out so we can show our gratitude to our supporters, and offer anyone who hasn’t had the chance to see the shelter to tour it,” Smith said.
The new Marshall Pet Adoption Center officially opened its doors on Friday, August 6, 2021, after over a year of planning and fundraising done for the project both by the City of Marshall and the Friends of Marshall Animals nonprofit organization.
Smith said that the new shelter facilities were debated during its initial creation, but the results volunteers and city staff have seen since the creation of the new building are immeasurable.
“There are so many things that we are doing now that we could not ever have done at the old shelter,” Smith said.
The old building was much smaller in space, and also lacked a community room and training areas for animals and shelter volunteers, which limited what volunteers and city staff could use the space for.
Smith said that since the creation of the new shelter, the Friends of Marshall Animals and the MPAC are now eligible for a number of grants, with $15,000 in grant funds obtained for the shelter in its first year of operations.
“The grant opportunities are huge, now that we actually qualify for them that opens so many doors for us,” Smith said.
The new facility has also leant itself to the training of a more robust volunteer program, which includes volunteers to assist in daily shelter activities as well as animal foster volunteers, who help relieve shelter numbers.
Smith said in the first year, FOMA was able to train and certify around 200 volunteers for the new shelter, above and beyond the volunteer program run at the old building.
She added that the addition of the community room in the new shelter has allowed for the gathering and training of these volunteers, but also allows the shelter to connect more closely with the community.
“The Green Thumb Garden Club actually uses our community room for their meeting space, and they have volunteered to do a lot of our landscaping for free,” Smith said, “It really helps those community connections.”
The shelter has also been able to offer more medical support for the animals in its care, as well as offer a wide range of enrichment programs for its animals as well, bettering their quality of life. The FOMA also amped up its transport program in the past year, thanks to the shelters new facilities, with 50 transports organized in the past year through the North Shore Animal League alone.
Throughout the past year, the Friends of Marshall Animals and MPAC also worked to host a number of outreach events, including spay and neuter events, vaccine events, and even a dog wash to continue to educate and reach out to the community.
“We have just seen so much support since this new building was constructed,” Smith said, “We have people just coming into the shelter to make donations and that never would have happened before.”