The Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Friends of the Marshall Animals are planning the first annual slumber party at the shelter this Saturday.
The two groups are partnering with animal welfare organizations around the globe for the first annual International Shelter Shelter Slumber Pawty! fundraising event.
Starting this Saturday, hundreds of animal lovers and volunteers will spend a full 24 hours in the shelter, living side by side with the adoptable animals available there.
According to FOMA Vice President Amy Owen, the event works both as a fundraiser to held raise money to support the shelter and its valued residents, but also to help socialize the animals who come to stay with them.
“Even with our volunteers coming in and out, they only get so much one-on-one time with people,” Owen said, “Its a great way for them to spend a few hours at a time just getting that one-on-one attention.”
She said that due to the vast number of animals available at the shelter, volunteers will rotate after a few hours to another adoptable animal. This way all the residents at MPAC receive attention during the special annual event.
“This Slumber Pawty will be great for the animals to get some one on one time with volunteers and maybe relax from the stressful shelter environment,” she said.
Participants have already begun fundraising efforts online at www.shelterslumberpawty.com/event/foma, and all proceeds will go towards helping the homeless animals at the Adoption Center.
Owen encouraged the community to tune in live at www.facebook.com/FOMA during the event on Saturday as well.