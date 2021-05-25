Marshall’s Pet Adoption Center is gearing up to complete construction, with the Friends of Marshall animals still seeking donations to help support the project.
FOMA pledged $450,000 to the city for the building, and posed an additional goal of raising $150,000 to get the center furnished and equipped properly.
The project offers a number of ways community members can show their support, including the newest addition, a collectors t-shirt available for sale now for $40. The shirt says “We Built This Puppy”, and if purchased now comes with a special access tour of the new facility before it opens to the public.
Additionally, the City of Marshall is still taking reservations for spaces on the Wall of Love mural. This opportunity offers community members the ability to leave a lasting reminder of your love for an animal inside the new building.
Sizes include:
Lobby Platinum Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $395 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo). Platinum sponsors are very limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lobby Silver Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $195 (one pet-limited). Silver sponsors are also very limited. As of today, only 24 mural spots are available for sponsorship.
Education Room Gold Sponsor 10”x10” photo= $295 (one or multiple pets, submitted as one photo)
Education Room Bronze Sponsor 6”x6” photo= $95 (one pet)
The registration deadline has also been extended to June 25, to allow citizens, past residents and even visitors the opportunity to showcase their beloved pets in the Adoption Center lobby and education room.
All photos must include pet(s) only. The funds raised will provide the furniture, fixtures, and equipment in the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
For more information, please call (903)-934-7995. Mural photos may be purchased in the City Manager’s Office at 401 S. Alamo Blvd., the Animal Control & Shelter at 607 East End Blvd. South, or at https://donorbox.org/adoption-cen
One of FOMA’s youngest volunteers Alera Waite, a local 14-year-old, is also hosting a GoFundMe campaign to raise $60,000 to provide funds for the medical room at the new center.
The campaign can be found at https://gofund.me/ba867def.
Donations to FOMA’s capital campaign go directly to the city to help pay for the construction of the new facility.
At certain levels, gifts come with the exclusive right to place your name, or another’s, in a designated room or location. The capital campaign can be found at https://friendsofmarshallanimals.org/new-shelter-campaign/.