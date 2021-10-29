The Marshall Place Gallery hosted a meet and greet event Thursday, celebrating the two artists responsible for its current show on display through mid-November.
Community members gathered at the gallery to meet with the two artists and browse the range of work that artist Claudia Lowery and her student Charlotte McCarty both have on display.
Lowery said that the event is a celebration of the year-long relationship the two had which culminated in McCarty’s first gallery showing.
Lowery is a longstanding member of the Marshall art scene, coming out of retirement recently after 10 years to work now as the art teacher at Price T. Young Elementary School. Lowery has also served as the director of the Marshall Regional Arts Council and has owned and operated her own gallery as well as worked as an art teacher for a number of years.
McCarty is a longtime Marshall community member who has always been interested in the arts. She stated that back in 2020, she reached out to Lowery about learning how to paint, something that she has always been interested in pursuing.
“I painted years and years ago, but I quit and I don’t know why,” McCarty said previously, “Then, I got a disease, like Parkinson’s, where my hands shake, and I thought that art would help me that because you need to have a steady hand.”
Now, just a year later, McCarty has her art work on display for the community, honing her style into unique pieces of art, some of which are currently on sale at the gallery.
The show will be on display at the Marshall Place Gallery through mid-November, before the gallery then puts on display a Christmas-themed show for the upcoming holiday season.