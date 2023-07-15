The Marshall Planning and Zoning Commission undid a previous decision from last month and officially approved a special use permit for the potential new Blue Buckle Building housing project.
According to Commission Chairman Ken Moon, the group heard from a number of community members during the June meeting in support of the project, along with proof of additional funding for the building itself.
Moon said that the Aventurine One LLC and Oracle Consulting Services were able to show the commission that they were able to secure state historical tax credit for the project, which is for 25 percent of the total rehabilitation costs of historic buildings.
The vote was passed at a vote of 3 to 2. The planning and zoning commission then made the recommendation to City Council, who then has the ability to officially approve the special use permit for the building project.
The project itself would create 48 new loft-style apartments constructed within the building, along with a wide range of cosmetic renovations and other changes to the dilapidated property.
The project proposed to offer new housing options to low- to moderate-income residents, accepting vouchers for section 42 housing. Section 42 housing differs from other housing programs by offering residents the opportunity to pay around 30 percent of the rent, with the rest subsidized.
The project team previously told city council that they planned to use state historical tax credits, as well as federal low income housing tax credits, to assist with the planned $20 million in project funds planned for the housing project.
The Marshall City Council previously voted to approve a letter of support to state and federal government funding agencies, which allowed investors to move forward with obtaining funding for the endeavor.
A community forum regarding the project is planned for July 20 at Memorial City Hall, and will be open to the public from 6 to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Community members with any questions, concerns or remarks of support are welcome to attend the meeting and voice them to the development team and city staff who will be present.