Members of the Marshall Planning and Zoning commission recently denied a request made by investors for a special-use permit to allow the construction of apartments at the old Blue Buckle Building at 200 S. Columbus St. in Marshall.
The denial was passed with a four to one vote, with Commissioner Ken Moon voting in favor of awarding the special-use permit, and fellow commissioners Melisa Lewis, LaDarius Carter, Gayle Keys and Jacob Fulbright voting against the endeavor.
City officials did not respond to requests regarding whether or not the company will be able to bring the zoning request back to the commission at a later time.
The special-use permit would have allowed the continuation of a project planned by a Kentucky-based development firm to transform the historical Blue Buckle Building into apartments with affordable housing components.
The project was outlined previously at a city council meeting, where councilmembers voted to approve a letter of support to state and federal government funding agencies, which allowed investors to move forward with obtaining funding for the endeavor.
The development team stated that they planned to utilize historical tax credits for the project, along with low income housing tax credits, to invest $20 million into the building to complete the planned renovations.
If funding and other project elements are approved, the project could have resulted in 48 new loft style apartments being constructed within the building, along with a wide range of cosmetic renovations and other changes to the dilapidated property.
The project proposed to offer low- to moderate-income residents a nice, safe place to call home. Vouchers for section 42 housing would be accepted at the apartment complex, which differs from other housing programs by offering residents the opportunity to pay around 30 percent of the rent, with the rest subsidized.
Community member Tracy Andrus addressed those gathered at the commissioners meeting regarding the zoning change for the property, speaking out against the project.
He stated that the use of background checks for potential residents of the planned apartment complex would severely limit a person with a felony conviction from receiving housing at the location. For this reason, Andrus stated that he was against the project.
“I think commissioners did the right thing when they voted against the project as it is,” he stated.
Commissioner Ken Moon stated that he was in favor of the project, giving examples of a number of other apartment projects for higher-income residents that the commission has supported in the past.
He stated that he feared that personal feelings regarding community members who are low- to moderate-income led commissioners to the decision to vote against the new complex.
Additional concerns brought up during the meeting, according to Moon, were the close proximity of the building to a local day care center and church, both of which Moon said were unfairly stated as being unsafe for low income residents to be living near.
Moon added that the city already has a daycare center run out of a low- to moderate-income residence, with the Ryan’s Crossing Apartment complex housing the L&M Christian Day Care Learning Center without any issues in the past from residents.
“The rationale they were using was way off,” Moon said, stating that the zoning commission should be focused on city ordinances and the future land use map when making zoning decisions, and not personal beliefs.