The whole Marshall community is getting into the holiday spirit this year, with a wide range of holiday events planned in addition to the regular Wonderland of Lights festivities planned by the City of Marshall.
Businesses, local non profits and many more groups have a range of shopping opportunities, free community activities, and even visits from Santa himself planned for the holiday season.
Wonderland of Lights
Special events planned this year as part of the Wonderland of Lights are the Wassail Walk on Saturday, Nov. 26; the Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3; Tigers on Ice on Sunday, Dec. 5; the Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 15; the Outdoor Christmas Market on Dec. 17; the Marshall Ballet Theatre’s “Nutcracker” on Dec. 16, 17 and 19; and the Christmas Car Show on Dec. 10.
Regular Wonderland of Lights exhibits including the ice skating ring, carousal, and Santa’s Village will be open Sundays 4 to 9 p.m., Thursdays 6 to 9 p.m., Fridays 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays 4 to 11 p.m.
The Wonderland Express train ride will also be back this year during regular operating hours, with rides available for $5 per person.
ETBU Theatre’s White Christmas
East Texas Baptist University’s School of Communication and Performing Arts will present Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall. The show is centered around veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical worthy of year-round productions.
The show is directed and choreographed by Natalie Wilson with musical direction by Judith Shelton, and is conducted by Dr. Nathan Phillips. The curtain will rise for evening performances on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. General Admission tickets are $10. Attendees with an ETBU ID will be granted free admission. For more information and to buy or reserve tickets, visit www.ETBU.edu/box-office.
Christmas Family Night
The Michelson Museum of Art will kick off its holiday season with a Christmas Family Night planned for Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the museum. The event is free and open to the public, and will feature a performance by students of the Marshall Fine Arts Academy. Three free crafts will be available for children and their families to enjoy as well. The first 100 families who attend the event will also receive a free Golden Book, courtesy of the Harrison County Literacy Council.
Breakfast with Santa
Bear Creek Smokehouse is working with the north pole this year to once again coordinate its annual Breakfast with Santa events, which will start on Dec. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. The second event is planned for Dec. 10 for the same times at Bear Creek. Community members who attend will be treated to a breakfast and a visit from Santa himself. More information on the events is available at www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse.
Wonder of the Lights Holiday Market
On Dec. 3, the Marshall Regional Arts Council and Panola College will host the annual Wonder of the Lights holiday craft market at the Marshall Place Gallery. The event will feature products from a wide range of local vendors, and will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The organization’s annual holiday art show will also be on display during the event, with an artist’s reception held in conjunction with the market.
Stars and Sprinkles for All Ages
The Starr Family Home State Historical Site will hold a special free community holiday event Dec. 4, starting at 1 p.m. at 407 W. Travis St. The event will feature free crafting projects, slime making, and cookie decorating for children and their families to enjoy. The event is free, though reservations are requested by contacting the home at (903) 925-3044.
Crafts at the Creeks
Bear Creek Smokehouse will host a holiday crafting event on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. where community members will learn to make Christmas Cookies with instructor, Madison Bagley. The event will include dinner and wine with ticket purchase, as well as supplies. Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.com.
Supper with Santa
The Cypress Junior Women’s Club will hold the annual Supper with Santa event at the Marshall Convention Center on Dec. 9, this year, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is $5 per attendee, with proceeds benefitting local nonprofit organizations. Ticket purchase includes a spaghetti dinner, meeting with Santa himself along with a number of Story Book Party characters and even a special Supper with Santa coloring book. A raffle will also take place during this year’s event.
Marshall Main Street Christmas Market
Marshall Main Street businesses will hold a Christmas Market on Dec. 17 in downtown Marshall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Washington Avenue. The event will feature a wide range of products from local vendors, with community members able to finish any holiday shopping on their list in one simple stop. S Washington Ave. will be closed off during the event, creating an easy outdoor shopping experience.
Marshall Sings Carols
The Marshall Music Club will host the Marshall Sings Carols free community event on Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial City Hall. The event is a community wide holiday sing-along, with community members encouraged to attend with the whole family.