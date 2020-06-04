On May 28 Marshall City Commissioners approved a deal with the Marshall Independent School District for the site of its new Marshall Animal Shelter.
On a 4 acre piece of land owned by the school district the city of Marshall plans to build a road on 2 acres of it, to help assist Marshall Junior High School with traffic build up during pick up and drop off times.
In return, the other two acres of land will be used by the city to construct the new shelter, located at 2502 East Travis Street.
City Manager Mark Rohr said that after last Thursday’s meeting the next steps on the shelter will be for the city to select a contractor for the project.
In February of this year commissioners approved a timeline for the project, along with allowing the city to take the next steps in the advertisement of the request of qualifications and proposals that utilizes the design/build method of the project.
Once these qualifications and proposals are in and a recommendation can be made to the commissioners on which proposal to choose, Rohr said that it will be presented to the city commission.
“I hope to present the contract to the City Commission within the next month. The Guaranteed Maximum Price for the construction of the project will be included in that presentation to the City Commission at that time,” Rohr said.
The Guaranteed Maximum Price connected to the proposal would ensure that the city does not go over budget on the construction of the building, according to Rohr, which has been an issue with other city projects.
“This arrangement will be formalized in an agreement presented to the commission. This contract will lay out a timetable for the desig/builder to complete a building design and to present those design documents back to the city,” Rohr said.
He said that after the contract is signed, the project would be completed nine months from that date and would include design work.
The project’s original timeline presented earlier this year is behind schedule.