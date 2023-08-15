The Marshall Police Department would like to remind citizens to please slow down in the city’s posted school zones. Officers will be patrolling all school areas to ensure safety and enforce posted speed limits.
Drivers are urged to obey all traffic signs and be cautious around school areas in the morning and afternoon. There will be increased traffic from vehicles and pedestrians, and there could be lines of cars near the schools as students come and go from classes.
Drivers should also remember to pay attention to school buses as they make their routes. Cars behind a school bus that has stopped to pick up or discharge children must come to a complete stop and not attempt to pass the school bus when the lights are flashing.
Both pedestrians and drivers are reminded to pay full attention to the road and walkways. Remind children to use designated crosswalks and to cross the street only when it is safe to do so.
“We encourage drivers to continue to be mindful of the designated school zones and obey all traffic laws,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “The Marshall Police Department will continue to patrol the posted school zones and enforce the laws to ensure the safety of our children.”