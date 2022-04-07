Marshall police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday for the shooting death of Akeivyon Diez McMillan at Powder Mill Cemetery last week.
Due to the alleged shooter's age, no other information about his identity can be provided, police said.
Police said the teen was arrested on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. He was officially charged with one count of murder for the death of Diez McMillan.
McMillian was a 20-year-old Marshall native shot and killed at the Powder Mill Cemetery at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo Street in Marshall on March 30.
That day, responding officers found a man near the east fence of the cemetery. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was dead at the scene, police said.