The Marshall Police Department responded to a call from a man who said he had been shot last Thursday, around 2 p.m. where police responded to the residence on Randolph Street in Marshall.
Upon arriving on scene MPD officers stated they found Adrian Rashad Ward, 34, suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Marshall Fire Department Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Investigation by Marshall Police detectives led to the arrest later that day of Johnthan Antione Reeves, 28, on charges of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. Those charges have since been upgraded to Murder. He remains in custody at the Harrison County Jail.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ward.”
More information will be released on this crime as it becomes available.