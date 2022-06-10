Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth discussed his department’s plans and procedures in the event of an active shooter while speaking at Thursday’s regular city council meeting.
The goal of Carruth’s presentation was to report to city officials regarding the Marshall Police Department’s preparations, training for, and plan for coordinating with partner agencies, for responding to active shooter/active attacker incidents.
Carruth said MPD uses the most current training for active shooter scenarios. He stated that the department works with other entities like the Marshall Fire Department and Marshall ISD to host roundtable meetings where everyone can discuss their response to an active shooter situation in real time.
“A table top is where you get all the players involved in an event in one room,” Carruth said, “We go around and we discuss what each entity will do at any given time.”
He said that the department has also run full scale active shooter exercises at Marshall Junior High School to prepare for any situation, a training exercise they are planning to repeat in July this year.
“We really do look at the videos of every event, and we look at them to study them to make sure that we are doing everything right,” Carruth said.
Additionally, he said that the department has one-on-one training with each officer, as well as regular debriefs, after any incident occurs.
He said that while the department works to be prepared for any situation, MPD and the MISD are planning to hold more regular meetings to coordinate plans and safety protocols. The department also reviewed the MISD Emergency Operations Safety Plan this month to be sure it’s up to date.
The department is also hosting one-on-one active shooter training for every MPD officer this month, a training that they have also opened up for the MISD campus officers.