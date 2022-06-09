Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth will present on the department’s active shooter/active attacker response plan to city councilmembers at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
This presentation was included on the City Council’s meeting agenda before Monday, when an active shooting incident took place at Citi Trends in Marshall.
The goal of the presentation is to report to city officials regarding the Marshall Police Department’s preparations and training for, and plan for coordinating with partner agencies, for responding to active shooter/active attacker incidents.
Interest in the department’s active shooter plan came after the recent shooting in Uvalade that left over 20 people, including 19 children dead.
Carruth will also request permission for the Marshall Police Department to apply for the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority auxiliary grant this year.
The grant is for $14,000 and, if received by the department, will go to provide new technology to assist the department in the prevention of motor vehicle thefts, thefts from motor vehicles, as well as fraud and violent crimes related to motor vehicles.
The grant for the program is due May 27 and is for particular use for automatic license plate readers for the department.
Additionally during the meeting, councilmembers will hear a request to rezone 200 Oakley Drive in Marshall from agriculture and estate to duplex, triplex or quadraplex.
The request was made property owner Shane Nafe, with the Planning and Zoning board requesting approval of the rezoning unanimously.
Council will also host a public hearing on, and then consider approval of, an ordinance to supply a special-use permit to 1609 Kedberry St.
The special-use permit would be for a new arcade at that location, with Kenneth Bain of Marshall putting in the application for the permit.
A public hearing will also be held on the item to hear the public perspective on the permit application, which will be separate from the council’s regular citizens comments portion of the city meetings.
The planning and zoning committee also unanimously recommended approval of the ordinance.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at Marshall City Hall starting at 6 p.m. and also conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during Citizen Comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.