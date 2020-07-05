The Marshall Police Department would like to address questions on the enforcement of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29 for face coverings issued on June 2, 2020.
First, understand any city of Marshall business has the right to refuse service to any citizen for not wearing a face covering.
If the Marshall Police Department is placed in a position where enforcement is necessary, we will start with education of the executive order requiring face coverings and request voluntary compliance.
If Marshall Police Department officers encounter an individual that refuses to voluntarily comply, a verbal warning or written warning will follow.
As a last resort, a citation can be written.
“The Marshall Police Department continues in prayer for the families of those who have lost loved ones and those who are healing from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Marshall and Harrison County,” stated Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth. “We ask for your compliance with this order from Gov. Abbott to protect the safety of our residents.”