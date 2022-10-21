Officers with the Marshall Police Department, the Marshall ISD Police Department and four additional agencies met at Price T. Young Elementary School to hold a realistic active shooter training session on Thursday.
MPD Chief Cliff Carruth said that the training event is something the department tries to hold annually as a way to stay prepared in the face of an active shooter. The training helps coordinate a response between the police, school district administration, along with the community and local media.
“The more we practice something, the better we are at it,” Carruth said, “We also have new officers we are bringing on all the time, and they need to experience this training as well.”
The training kicked off at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, with members of the Marshall Police Department taking a group of officers through the school building, which was staffed with volunteers acting as students and teachers to assist officers in the realistic training,
Carruth said over 100 people were present during the training, with administration from every local school, including all public and private colleges and districts present on scene to witness police response and coordinate their own emergency plans.
A group of around 20 to 30 officers took the time to enter the school in the way that they would respond during an active shooter threat, with Carruth emphasizing that the first officers on scene were being trained to enter the building immediately.
The department also took the time to coordinate a media response to the incident, working with the city to utilize the Marshall Convention Center as a communication hub, where families of students at the school and members of the media could meet to receive updates on the incident.
Carruth said that the plan was to have all families and members of the media meet at a designated location, where media would receive updates every hour from the department to communicate what is happening as it’s ongoing.
Additionally, the department coordinated how and when students would be reunited with their families, with the plan outlined for students involved to be brought to safety by officers, checked over and treated by emergency medical personnel, and then transported as possible to the convention center to meet with their families.
Carruth stated that during a regular active shooter situation, no families, media, or other personnel would be allowed on or near the property during the incident.
“Marshall ISD is always glad to coordinate with our law enforcement and other community emergency groups in helping make our campuses and our community safer. Our children cannot learn in an environment where they don’t feel safe, and through these types of drills and exercises, the adults in our community can learn better ways to keep our children safe,” MISD Superintendent Richele Langley said.