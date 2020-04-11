The Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth has worked to put a number of temporary changes in place to in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Communications officer Lieutenant Len Ames said the changes in how the department operates were put in place to protect the public and officers as they continue to provide service to the community.
“We are attempting to increase visible presence to ensure that the community is aware that we are maintaining safety and security in our community,” Ames said.
One way the department has done so is by referring a number of calls that Ames said do not need person to person interaction, to a desk officer at the department.
“There will always calls that require interaction between officers and complainants, but the more social distancing we can maintain the better off everyone is,” he said.
MPD will also not be holding tours of the police department for the time being.
“Officers have been provided with additional personal protective equipment to use when they feel it is needed. Additionally, the Marshall Police Department has temporarily suspended group briefings by using the mobile data computers to disseminate information, sanitizing patrol units on a regular basis, asking citizens to meet officers outside if at all possible, and minimizing the number of officers at each scene when possible,” Ames said.
Though other cities are seeing a rise in crime during the outbreak, Ames said that there has been no big changes to Marshall’s crime rate.
However, Ames said that the department has seen a noticeable increase in domestic disturbances at people’s homes.
“We believe this a result of people staying home together much more than they might normally. People are spending much more time at home which tends to reduce residential burglaries and thefts all by itself, an, most people are staying in compliance with the appropriate emergency orders which also contributes to a reduction in crime,” Ames said.
The United Nations announced Tuesday that there has been a significant international rise in domestic abuse cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
UN chief António Guterres said that a combination of economic and social stresses brought on by the virus, as well as restrictions on movement, have dramatically increased the numbers of abuse cases, in almost all countries.
“We urge our citizens to remain home whenever possible, and encourage everyone to the file the guidelines of social distancing, frequent handwashing or sanitization, and minimize the size of public gatherings at all costs,” Ames said.