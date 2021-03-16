The Marshall Police Department will be hosting a Citizens' Police Academy this spring, which will provide a hands-on opportunity to educate the citizens of Marshall on the operations of the department and allow MPD to obtain feedback from citizens to enhance police and community relations.
The Marshall Police Department Citizens Police Academy will meet one night a week for five consecutive weeks. Each session will be held at the Marshall Police Department on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. The first class date is scheduled for April 6.
The training will consist of topics including:
- racial profiling
- recognition program
- patrol
- crisis intervention/ mental health
- crime scene/ FARO
- K9 & demonstration
- CID
The Citizen Police Academy is offered to eligible citizens who desire to gain a unique understanding of the policies and procedures of the Marshall Police Department.
A list of automatic disqualifiers will be available with the application.
Interested citizens will be required to submit an application to enroll in the Marshall Police Department Citizens Police Academy. Applications are available via the MPD Facebook page or the city's website at https://www.marshalltexas.net/225/Police-Department.
After downloading and completing the application, it must be mailed to the Marshall Police Department located at 2101 E. End Blvd. North, Marshall, TX 75670. Applications may also be emailed to lames@marshalltexas.net or dropped off at the Marshall Police Department.