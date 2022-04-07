The Marshall Police Department officially arrested a 16 year old male on Wednesday for the shooting death at Powder Mill Cemetery last week.
Due to the alleged shooters age, no information about his identity can be provided.
MPD officers states that on Wednesday, at around 3:30 p.m. detectives took the young man into custody, officially charging him with one count of murder for the death of Akeivyon Diez McMillan.
McMillian was a 20 year old Marshall native who on March 30 was shot and killed at the Powder Mill Cemetery at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo Street in Marshall.