Earlier this morning a pick-up order (equivalent to a juvenile arrest warrant) was served at the Marshall High School by the Marshall Police Department and the Marshall Independent School District Police Department for four juvenile shooting suspects.
The order was served based on an investigation conducted by the Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigation Division of a shooting incident that occurred in Marshall.
The four juveniles were detained without incident. One juvenile has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and the other three juveniles have been charged with Riot Participation.
All four juveniles were transported to Willoughby Juvenile Center where they were released to the staff at the facility.
“The Marshall Police Department worked closely with the Marshall Independent School District and the District Attorney’s Office in this investigation to ensure the safety of our children both on and off campus,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.